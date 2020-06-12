HYDERABAD: 'Gulabo Sitabo', a most-awaited film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, will be premiered on Amazon Prime from today, June 12 in more than 200 countries with subtitles in 15 languages including Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, Portuguese, French, Italian, Indonesian, Spanish, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew and Turkish.



A trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his twitter handle and shared the details about the streaming of ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ on Amazon Prime from June 12.

‘Gulabo Sitabo’ was produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheil Kumar and directed by Shoojit Sircar. This is the first film of Ayushmann Khurana's with Amitabh Bachchan. It was scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi.

The film is all about the incidents that took place between Mirza Sheikh an aged and grumpy landlord of a 'haveli' named Fatima Mahal, in the heart of Lucknow, this role was played by Amitabh Bachchan, and his long-time tenant Baankey played by Ayushmann Khurrana.