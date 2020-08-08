Stylish star All Arjun is riding high on the success of his last film ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo’, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Long before the film took the Box Office by storm, its music album has been a rage among all the Telugu film music lovers. The impact of the songs composed by SS Thaman was such that even months after the film’s release, its music album has been creating several records on all music platforms. Most of the songs from ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo’ became chartbusters.

In a latest feat, Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo has crossed 200 million hits on music app Jio Saavn. Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo boasts of a stellar cast including Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Murli Sharma, Navdeep, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj and Rahul Ramakrishna.

The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crores during its theatrical run and it marked Tabu’s return to Telugu films after nearly two decades. She played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen on screen in upcoming Telugu forest-based thriller, Pushpa. The film, to be directed by Sukumar, is themed on red sandalwood smuggling.