Union Budget 2022-23: Non-profit Sector Seeks Increased Investment in Health, Education

Over the past two years, India’s non-profit sector has done exceptional service in easing the shock of the pandemic to a large section of our population. Non-profit organizations have been the crucial last mile connect to help for people at the end of the line. People most in need have found relief and access to help through interventions made by social sector organizations.

The sector seeks help and has expectations from Union Budget 2022-23. Reshmi AR spoke to leaders of some of the country’s leading non-profit organizations to understand their expectations of the upcoming Union Budget.

Dr. Kaushik Sarkar, Director, Institute for Malaria and Climate Solutions, and Director-in-Charge, Malaria No More India said, "India’s win against the COVID19 pandemic is an example of incredible leadership towards strengthening the health systems and introducing and scaling disruptive innovations. However, the sustenance of the reforms and translation across health and wellness systems requires a multi-sectoral commitment leveraging public, private, and people’s partnership. Therefore, the new budget will be critical in terms of provisioning opportunities for the communities, private sector, and civil societies to take the country to a new league of resilient nations, building on the robust results-based governance of India."

The global pandemic has been tough on the social sector. Non-profit organizations have been tested as their resources and capacities have been stretched to the limit. They have persevered and delivered relief to millions of disadvantaged Indians.

Smile Foundation is a pan India organization directly benefiting over 1.5 million children and families through more than 400 welfare projects on education, healthcare, livelihood, and women empowerment spread across 2,000 villages and urban slums in 25 states. The organization wants increased investment in healthcare delivery.

"The pandemic has preponed the induction of technology-aided healthcare delivery and child education by at least a decade in India. Adequate investments should be provisioned for innovative solutions such as telemedicine in primary health care and digitally supported schooling in the area of primary education. This would secure the future of our children and their families,” said Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder & Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation.

MPL Sports Foundation seeks greater investment in health through a set of targeted schemes. The Foundation is the dedicated philanthropic arm of Mobile Premier League (MPL), India’s biggest esports platform, and is steering community-based initiatives, going beyond mere corporate social responsibility.

Sai Srinivas, Trustee, MPL Sports Foundation said, "We would like to see greater investment in measures that improve the mental and physical health, wellbeing of citizens. Investment in health directly improves the ease of living. It would be great to see targeted schemes that simultaneously build the cognitive and sporting abilities of the youth of the country. A good sporting culture helps to build a healthy nation. The Union Budget should prioritize holistic wellbeing of citizens."

Rounding out the expectations of community-based organizations, Seema Kumar, General Manager, Programs, Smile Foundation said, "We want to see increased fund allocation for the health and education sectors. Investment in these sectors is an investment in the future. India must spend more on strengthening health and education infrastructure and delivery. We expect targeted schemes in these two sectors as they would help bring about tangible positive change, particularly for the betterment of people from the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society."