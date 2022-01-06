Titan Opens Integrated Store in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Titan Company Limited, the leading lifestyle company from the Tata group, inaugurated their integrated store at ALLURI TRADE CENTRE OPP: KPHB COLONY, bringing together their retail chains World of Titan and Helios under one roof. The revamped store embraces a modern and contemporary retail format, bridging utility with sleek design for an enhanced consumer experience.

The new integrated store, sprawling over 1200 sq. ft., marks the latest store for Titan Company Limited in Kukatpally, and was inaugurated by Mr. Sharad, Business Head - South, Titan Company Limited and Mr. Narayandas, the associate of this store. The new store promises to provide impeccable services and varied product offerings to suit diverse tastes, making it the ultimate shopping destination for customers. Customers can look forward to an inaugural offer of Flat 10% across all watches, valid only for the first 3 days.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Sharad, Titan Company Limited said, “The new integrated store approach is a step towards simplifying and enriching the retail experience. With a contemporary layout, we are offering our consumers with an enhanced shopping experience, showcasing the latest products in the most eye-catching manner, while ensuring utmost convenience for customers. By housing both World of Titan and Helios under one roof, Titan is looking forward to providing its customers with a wide range of watches across price points.”

Spread across 600 sq.ft., World of Titan houses brands including Titan, Fastrack, Xylys, Tommy Hilfiger, Police, Skinn fragrances and more. Titan watches offers its customers a range of exquisite timepieces to suit varied tastes and preferences, and incudes collections like Raga and Purple for women, Octane and Regalia for men. The store will also house the latest collection from Titan’s Swiss watch brand Xylys and international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Police. The store also houses a World-class service center for watches.

Helios houses a wide collection of latest watches and wearables for men and women from over 25 International brands including Fossil, Guess, GC, Victorinox, Michael Kors, Anne Klein, Citizen, Seiko and more. Helios also provides after-sales services across its stores along with EMI options for its high-end timepieces.

