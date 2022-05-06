Summer Special Offers For Skoda Customers in India

Mumbai – Fresh from multiple new launches and record-breaking sales, ŠKODA AUTO India is continuing its ‘Customer First’ approach with an incredible bonanza on an array of after-sales products and services for all its customers.

Commenting on the limited-period bonanza, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “For us ‘Customer First’ has always been at the core of INDIA 2.0 and has been fueling the ‘Biggest Year’ at ŠKODA AUTO India. While we are climbing peak after peak with new product launches, initiatives like this Summer Campaign is what we aim to offer regularly and consistently for all our fans and customers. It is our way of caring for our family and ensuring they have an amazing maintenance and ownership experience with their ŠKODAs.”

Every ŠKODA authorized service center, from 5th May to 5th June 2022, will offer a 10% discount on select summer-specific parts, a 20% discount on the Roadside Service Assistance package, a 15% offer on value-added services and 115 select accessories, a discount on an oil change, and a complimentary 40-point check-up on cars.

After registering record-breaking monthly sales in March 2022, and a record-breaking quarter in Q1 2022, ŠKODA AUTO India recorded its second-highest sales month ever in April 2022 and continues growing its customer touchpoints, crossing 190+ as on date compared to the 134 at the beginning of 2021. The Summer Campaign reiterates ŠKODA AUTO India’s ‘Customer First’, and ‘Beyond the Product’ approach.