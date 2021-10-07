Netcore Cloud Appoints Ex-Microsoft and Oracle Ramesh Srinivasan as CEO India Operations

Mumbai: Netcore Cloud, a globally recognized Martech and CPaaS company, announced the appointment of Ramesh Srinivasan as the Chief Executive Officer for its India operations. Ramesh will bring his rich experience in sales and marketing management to boost Netcore Cloud's dynamic growth path and prepare for its IPO journey. He would lead Sales and marketing, CSM, Partnership & Alliances teams to help drive growth for the company.

Ramesh brings over 25 years of experience, successfully scaling and accelerating revenue growth for Fortune 500 companies like Microsoft, Tyco, Verizon, Schneider Electric & Oracle. A visionary leader, Ramesh has built, implemented and managed the sales and marketing programs in publicly traded and start-up environments, creating sustainable and long-term business growth and rewards.

Commenting on the appointment, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Ramesh at a critical juncture in our operations. Besides bringing a wealth of experience in all aspects of business, Ramesh also possesses demonstrated leadership abilities, which are vital assets for a company like Netcore Cloud that is rapidly expanding and preparing for an IPO. We are confident Ramesh's in-depth knowledge will prove invaluable as we progress towards becoming one of the world's largest players."

Ramesh Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer – India Business said, “I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with Netcore Cloud, especially as digital adoption and consumption are on the rise. Netcore Cloud is a pioneer in intelligent marketing, and I am confident we will continue to build products and services that will help marketers maximize marketing investments and increase customer engagement. I am equally excited about the potential of executing our growth plans in India and overseas, and capturing Netcore Cloud's next wave of growth."

Netcore Cloud is a ‘proficon’ and a pioneer of intelligent marketing, serving the industry for over 20 years. The company currently empowers all the touchpoints between marketers and customers, for over 5,000 clients in 18 countries, delivering 12 bn emails and tracking 100 bn events a month.