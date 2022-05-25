MTAR Technologies Reports a PAT of Rs. 19.8 Cr. in Q4 FY 22 with 48.8 % QOQ increase

Hyderabad: MTAR Technologies Ltd (“MTAR”), a leading precision engineering solutions company engaged in manufacturing and development of mission critical precision components with close tolerances and critical assemblies catering to nuclear, space, defense and clean energy sectors has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2022.

QOQ Q4 FY 22 vs. Q3 FY 22

· Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 98.6 Cr. in Q4 FY 22 as against Rs. 78.1 Cr. in Q3 FY 22, 26.2% increase QoQ

· EBITDA reported at Rs. 27.7 Cr. in Q4 FY 22 as compared to Rs. 22.8 Cr. in Q3 FY 22, 21.4% increase QoQ

· Profit Before Tax stands at Rs. 23.8 Cr. in Q4 FY 22 as against Rs. 18.7 Cr. in Q3 FY 22, 27.1% increase QoQ

· Profit After Tax was at Rs. 19.8 Cr. in Q4 FY 22 as against Rs. 13.3 Cr. in Q3 FY 22, 48.8% increase QoQ

· Diluted EPS stands at Rs. 6.4 for Q4 FY 22 as against Rs. 4.3 for Q3 FY 22.

FY 22 vs. FY 21

· Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 322.0 Cr. in FY22 as against Rs. 246.4 Cr. in FY 21, 30.7% increase

· EBITDA reported at Rs. 94.4 Cr. in FY22 as compared to Rs. 83.1 Cr. in FY21, 13.6% increase

· Profit Before Tax stands at Rs. 82.2 Cr. in FY22 as against Rs. 64.8 Cr. in FY 21, 26.8% increase

· Profit After Tax was at Rs. 60.9 Cr. in FY22 as against Rs. 46.0 Cr. in FY 21, 32.1% increase

· Diluted EPS in FY 22 stands at Rs. 19.8 as against Rs. 17.0 in FY 21

Operational Highlights

· Revenue from Exports stood at Rs. 197.8 Cr. in FY 22 in comparison with Rs. 129.7 Cr. in FY 21, an increase of Rs. 68.1 Cr. (52.5% increase)

· Revenue from Domestic stood at Rs. 124.2 Cr. in FY 22 in comparison with Rs. 113.5 Cr. in FY 21, an increase of Rs. 10.7 Cr. (9.4 % increase)

· The company has indigenised 2’’ and 7’’ bellows for fuel cells and completed the qualification process that were previously imported from USA, enabling us to achieve better realisations

· Received in-principal approval from the board for establishing electronic systems manufacturing to cater to Defence & Space sectors

· Order book as on 31st March 2022 stands at Rs. 648.8 Cr.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director & Promoter, MTAR Technologies, said, “MTAR has clocked an annual revenue of Rs. 322.0 Cr. with an YoY growth of 30.7%. We have posted an EBITDA of Rs. 94.4 Cr. with an YoY growth of 13.6% and a Profit after Tax of Rs. 60.9 Cr. with an YoY growth of 32.1%. The company continues to strengthen its product portfolio and diversify into products with attractive growth potential. We are focusing on expanding our international presence, accordingly, the company is in active discussion with multiple global OEMs. The company has always emphasised on adding new capabilities. I’m pleased to announce that we have commenced operations at our sheet metal facility in Adibatla. In addition, we would be further enhancing our competencies by establishing electronics manufacturing facility in-house to cater to Defence and Space sectors”

Hyderabad: MTAR Technologies Ltd (“MTAR”), a leading precision engineering solutions company engaged in manufacturing and development of mission critical precision components with close tolerances and critical assemblies catering to nuclear, space, defense and clean energy sectors has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2022.

QOQ Q4 FY 22 vs. Q3 FY 22

· Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 98.6 Cr. in Q4 FY 22 as against Rs. 78.1 Cr. in Q3 FY 22, 26.2% increase QoQ

· EBITDA reported at Rs. 27.7 Cr. in Q4 FY 22 as compared to Rs. 22.8 Cr. in Q3 FY 22, 21.4% increase QoQ

· Profit Before Tax stands at Rs. 23.8 Cr. in Q4 FY 22 as against Rs. 18.7 Cr. in Q3 FY 22, 27.1% increase QoQ

· Profit After Tax was at Rs. 19.8 Cr. in Q4 FY 22 as against Rs. 13.3 Cr. in Q3 FY 22, 48.8% increase QoQ

· Diluted EPS stands at Rs. 6.4 for Q4 FY 22 as against Rs. 4.3 for Q3 FY 22.

FY 22 vs. FY 21

· Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 322.0 Cr. in FY22 as against Rs. 246.4 Cr. in FY 21, 30.7% increase

· EBITDA reported at Rs. 94.4 Cr. in FY22 as compared to Rs. 83.1 Cr. in FY21, 13.6% increase

· Profit Before Tax stands at Rs. 82.2 Cr. in FY22 as against Rs. 64.8 Cr. in FY 21, 26.8% increase

· Profit After Tax was at Rs. 60.9 Cr. in FY22 as against Rs. 46.0 Cr. in FY 21, 32.1% increase

· Diluted EPS in FY 22 stands at Rs. 19.8 as against Rs. 17.0 in FY 21

Operational Highlights

· Revenue from Exports stood at Rs. 197.8 Cr. in FY 22 in comparison with Rs. 129.7 Cr. in FY 21, an increase of Rs. 68.1 Cr. (52.5% increase)

· Revenue from Domestic stood at Rs. 124.2 Cr. in FY 22 in comparison with Rs. 113.5 Cr. in FY 21, an increase of Rs. 10.7 Cr. (9.4 % increase)

· The company has indigenised 2’’ and 7’’ bellows for fuel cells and completed the qualification process that were previously imported from USA, enabling us to achieve better realisations

· Received in-principal approval from the board for establishing electronic systems manufacturing to cater to Defence & Space sectors

· Order book as on 31st March 2022 stands at Rs. 648.8 Cr.