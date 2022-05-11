Mahindra Promises Get Highest Productivity Per Liter of Fuel or Give Machine Back & Service Uptime Guarantee on its BSIV Backhoe Loader Range

Bangalore: Mahindra’s Construction Equipment Division (MCE), a part of the Mahindra Group, today announced their unique and disruptive customer value proposition “Get Highest Productivity Per Liter of Fuel or Give Machine Back” Guarantee for their BS4 range of Backhoe Loaders – Mahindra EarthMaster.

The new range features the proven and reliable 74 HP CRi Mahindra Engine and many other technological advancements, besides the cutting-edge iMAXX Telematics solution, all of which together, ensure guaranteed better fuel efficiency. Given the fact that fuel is one of the major element of the operating cost (nearly 50%), with unique features as Banana Boom, joystick lever, robust design, and bigger buckets, EarthMaster range is well suited for all types of backhoe applications, be it mining, trenching, crushers, building construction or any other work in construction industry. Mahindra BS4 Backhoe Loader – EarthMaster, with this competitive advantage will provide them an edge, complete peace of mind and scale up their CE business, delivering higher prosperity

Speaking on the occasion, Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited said, “The ‘Guaranteed Higher per litre productivity (or Give Back Machine’) Promise is a landmark move in the construction equipment space. Given the spiraling fuel prices, there wasn’t a better time to introduce this Customer Value Proposition. We firmly believe that it will reaffirm our customers’ faith in Mahindra’s ability to create technologically advanced, class-leading products and set higher standards for the Indian CE industry. The Service Uptime Guarantee further reinforce our commitment to our customers and our confidence in our products and after-sales capabilities.”

Jalaj Gupta further added, “Our new BS4 machines have delivered higher fuel efficiency, which is the outcome of Mahindra’s superior technological prowess rooted into a deep understanding of the Indian customer. Additionally, MCE is offering Service guarantee to ensure higher uptime for our customers through guaranteed speedier turnaround of the machine. The state-of-the-art iMAXX Telematics technology is further helping lower the Cost of Ownership by providing a firm control to the owners over their machines, remotely.”