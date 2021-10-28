Lomotif has planned a fitting Diwali treat for their users and millions of people celebrating the festival of lights. The festival relays the message of hope, strength, and perseverance. The fervour of the occasion signifies that there is light at the end of the tunnel, giving everyone an assurance that tough days do not last. Lomotif celebrates the collective human spirit through its latest campaign #LIGHTUPWITHLOMO from October 27th till November 10th, which looks to truly light up everyone’s hearts and home.

Through the #LIGHTUPWITHLOMO channel in the app, Lomotif wants to create a festive space for users to enjoy and reflect their happy, authentic and carefree selves on this joyous occasion. All that they have to do is record a video of themselves and their homes on a normal day, and then record a video of how they and their abodes look on Diwali. With a simple, yet innovative, before-and-after transition video, Lomotif’s campaign looks to see how creative and hip their ardent users can really get. Users will have to post their video on the channel and 20 lucky winners will be selected via a lottery system to receive a grand Diwali gift voucher worth Rs. 10,000 from Amazon India.

Paul Yang, Co-Founder & Chief Executive, Lomotif, is ecstatic to empower young creative minds to share and watch short videos with ease through remix and collaboration. Speaking about the campaign, he commented, “Adding to the joy and festivities of one of the country’s biggest festivals, Lomotif looks to celebrate with every user in a way they’ve never experienced before. We hope to make this Diwali extra special by lighting up their lives and see them spread joy amongst their loved ones.”

All you creators, get set to try out your hands at remixing videos and win a chance to take home exciting prizes this festive season with #LIGHTUPWITHLOMO.