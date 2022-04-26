Large Enterprises, MSMEs and Climate Conscious Individuals join Schneider Electric’s Green Yodha Sustainability Initiative

Bengaluru: Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has received tremendous response from businesses and communities alike, towards its sustainability initiative, Green Yodha. This Earth Day, as India Inc. commits to climate action, Schneider Electric continues to strengthen its pledges to ‘Invest in Our Planet’ through its Green Yodha initiative which enables the digital transformation of energy management and automation, focusing on the urgency of transitioning to a green economy.

In just four months of its launch, Government Stakeholders, such as NITI Aayog, Ministry of Jal Shakti and Central Electricity Authority; and eminent industry partners such as JK Cement, Pepsico India, Marriott India, Haldirams, UST Global, Capgemini, have already become Green Yodhas. 25+ credible global climate leaders and activists too have endorsed the initiative organically.

This India for India i4i initiative is helping businesses be up to 30% more energy efficient by optimizing energy consumption and reducing downtime. Green Yodha’s unique Ecological Footprint Calculator on its website, also helps individuals calculate their carbon footprint and guides them with solutions for a sustainable living.

Madhav Singhania, a Green Yodha and the Deputy Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement said, “ We have made significant strides in meet our strong targets of 75 per cent green power and controlling CO2 emissions in cementitious products to 465kg /tonne by 2030. We are determined to support India’s commitment of net zero carbon emissions by 2070.”

Ahmed ElSheikh, a Green Yodha and the President, Pepsico India said, “We are very happy to be part of this important initiative. We firmly believe that our partnership will help us meet our crucial goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2030 for company operations. Not only is this extremely important to us as a business, but critical to demonstrate our commitment to lndia and the world on climate action.”

Talking about the initiative's initial success, Anil Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd. & Zone President, Greater India, said, " Green Yodha is a testament of our belief that the 1.5 degree is more feasible than we think. At Schneider Electric we advocate that human progress and climate change mitigation go hand in hand. Our sustainability initiative #GreenYodha urges individuals and corporates to become aware of the modern solutions and informed decisions to save our earth. I am elated to see the positive response from India Inc towards Green Yodha. On this Earth Day, I urge you all to join the good fight and become Green Yodha.”

Speaking about their investments in the renewable energy sector, A.K Tyagi, a Green Yodha and the Executive Director, Haldiram’s says, “Sustainability is important to all we do at Haldiram's. Our investments in renewable energy and captive energy generation enable us to pursue ambitious climate targets. Through Schneider Electric's digitally connected systems, we will be able to monitor our energy consumption continuously. All of these measures, when combined, will contribute to the greening and sustainability of our industrial processes."

Schneider Electric has set an example in the industry by managing the decarbonization and clean electrification of its own operations, including its global supply chain. In India, the company has committed to reach carbon neutrality by 2025 and net-zero emissions by 2030, whereas, for its end-to-end supply chain (including scope 3 upstream & downstream emissions), the objective is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and net-zero emissions by 2050. The initiative aims to continuously build a community of conscious citizens, businesses, and institutions to unite for a collective action towards the adoption of energy efficient practices to meet their sustainability goals.

