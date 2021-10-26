Home First Finance Company Q2 Results for FY22

Strong disbursements at INR 515 Crs (highest ever), Gross Stage 3 improved by 20 bps AUM of INR 4,617 Crs, growth of 23.8% on y-o-y basis

New Independent Directors appointed to guide company’s future expansion

Net profit is up by 213% y-o-y, and 27.8% q-o-q

Disbursements of INR 515 Crs in Q2 FY22, y-o-y growth of 111.9%, q-o-q 69.1%