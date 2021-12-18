Hindustan Zinc Wins ‘Company with Great Managers’ Award for Two Consecutive Years

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc, the world's leading zinc-lead and silver producer, has received the 'Company with Great Managers 2021' award. The Great Manager Awards is a joint initiative between People Business and Economic Times to identify, recognize and reward organizations with ‘Great Managers’ in India. This program enables the participant organizations to compare and benchmark themselves and their managers across the industry. Also, Ms Sunipa Roy, Chief Commercial Officer and Mr C Chandru, Chief Operating Officer, Smelters of Hindustan Zinc Limited, were the proud recipients of the ‘Great Managers’ award.

Celebrating his team’s accomplishments, Hindustan Zinc CEO, Mr. Arun Misra said, "We are honoured to be named as the 'Company with Great Managers' by the Economic Times and People Business. I would like to congratulate Sunipa Roy and C Chandru on receiving the 'Great Manager' award for their remarkable and tremendous contributions towards Hindustan Zinc. We are pleased to be acknowledged for the second time as a company that promotes a positive work environment. It exemplifies our 'people-first' approach in all our operations. Our people are the ones who put in their best effort for the company's growth and development, and we consider it a cardinal allegiance to keep all of our employees committed by involving them in decision-making and encouraging them to express their views”

Hindustan Zinc has created a distinct working culture across its operations and processes. Recently, the company launched a structured and high-impact learning program called the Managerial Effectiveness Program, which comprises of a 360-degree evaluation and an individual feedback session aimed at new managers to assist them in transitioning from individual contributors to great managers. Hindustan Zinc believes that its most valuable asset is its people, and that a motivated and productive team is the cornerstone of the company's long-term success.

Through a range of rigorous managerial competence evaluations, including leadership style and performance, the renowned ‘Great Manager Programs’ strive to define and develop an ecosystem and culture in India that produces great managers. Nominated managers are evaluated on key managerial criteria using an international benchmark and evaluation model.

Hindustan Zinc has a robust HR framework that focuses on close involvement with its employees at all levels. Employees' requirements, including technological, functional, behavioural, management, and leadership aspects, are the driving force behind the involvement. Gender parity is another priority of the company, with equal representation and opportunity for both genders at all levels. During FY20-21, two of the female employees went from breaking ground to breaking barriers. Sandhya Rasakatla became India's first woman mine manager, while Yogeshwari Rane became India's first woman to obtain a first-class certificate in both restricted and unrestricted categories.