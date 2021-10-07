Flipkart’s Shopsy Sees 40X Growth Fuelled by Festive Demand

Bengaluru: Flipkart’s social commerce offering Shopsy, has witnessed immense response from sellers, resellers and consumers across the country, with the platform already observing 40X growth since its launch. Within 100 days of its launch Shopsy has amassed over 2.5 lakh sellers, 51 lakh users and a catalogue of over 150 million products.

Welcoming consumers to shop and earn on the platform, Flipkart’s Shopsy has already witnessed 16X growth in the first 4 days of The Big Billion Days festive event. During this period alone, the platform has seen 35X growth of the pre-festive daily average.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said, “With Shopsy, our effort has been to give consumers across the country an opportunity to do a lot more with their commerce experience. By bringing in opportunities to shop and earn, we have been able to make commerce social for all. Flipkart Group's best in class locally developed technology, resilient supply chain, and deep consumer understanding has enabled Shopsy to scale as the leading social commerce platform within 100 days of its launch. We are seeing interesting trends with Shopsy, sellers and entrepreneurs that shied away from e-commerce are now able to overcome trust barriers and engage more deeply with the digital economy. We continue to stay focused on solving pain points for entrepreneurs and sellers along with delivering technology that makes their business journey convenient.”

Users who turned entrepreneurs this festive season on Shopsy, witnessed an average earnings growth of upto 30X this festive period. Some of the top user categories include fashion, home and mobiles categories, amongst others. Resellers from Tier 2, Tier 3 cities such as Vadodara, Guntur, Agra onboarded Shopsy to start their entrepreneurial journey this festive season.

Shopsy recently launched its brand campaign #HarBuyPeKamai envisioned to bring alive Shopsy's value proposition to consumers on 'Shop and Earn'. The campaign takes a departure from conventional ecommerce focus on end consumers, instead tries to attract key opinion leader or an 'influencer' who is often consulted by their near and dear ones on recommendations on what to buy. Leveraging their local network, Shopsy influencers are able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 150 million products offered by over 2.5 Lakh sellers through social media and communication apps. Providing access to its catalogue and full stack e-commerce services over simplified social media interface, Flipkart believes it can democratize commerce and can disrupt the emerging social commerce landscape.