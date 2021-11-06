Fact Check: Are Ambanis Really Moving to London?

It was being reported by a section of the media that Mukesh Ambani, along with his family was all set to leave his Mumbai Antilia residence and move to a new property in London that they recently acquired. It was being said that the Ambanis were moving to London property in Bukinghamshire at Stoke Park. However, an official media release has rubbished all these reports and stated that there is no such intention and dubbed the rumours baseless.

Here's a clarification from the Ambanis

A recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family’s plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London.

Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.

Further, RIL group company, RIIHL, which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations.

This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally.