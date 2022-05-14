EnergyTech Global Expands its Central Office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: EnergyTech Global, a 100% owned subsidiary of The Energy Collective (TEC) - a New Zealand based company, has expanded its footprint in Hyderabad city by adding additional modules to its central office at NSIC Business Park ECIL, a satellite office at N-Heights. HiTech City.

Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the IT department, Telangana, His Excellency (H.E) Ralph Hays - New Zealand Consul General and Trade Commissioner, India, Sri Lanka, His Excellency (H.E) David Pine - New Zealand High Commissioner to India and Bangladesh, Mr. Luke Blincoe, CEO - The Energy Collective group inaugurated the new office.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishore Borra, Managing Director EnergyTech Global, said, “We have been building enterprise software solutions for global energy markets using open-source technologies for the last seven years. We are making it better for our people, our customers, and the planet by helping customers with energy transition and the path to decarbonization through our innovative solutions and products. The new office space marks the roll-out of the company’s aggressive India growth plan. With 250+ associates and leadership in all functional areas, we are actively hiring for multiple roles in application development, testing, support, DevOps, data science, analytics, and customer experience as we are looking to increase our India headcount to 1000 by 2025.

Luke Blincoe, Group CEO of The Energy Collective, said, “TEC is a founder-led growth business active in energy-tech and energy retail markets. 150000 households across Australasia are supplied electricity by our award-winning brands Electric Kiwi and ReAmped Energy. We have now expanded our service offerings to Broadband and Gas. Our vision is to be the most loved company wherever we play. We know that customer experience rarely outperforms employee engagement; hence our team of employee-shareholders* is our biggest asset. We plan to venture into UK and Japan markets in the near future.”

After inaugurating, Jayesh Ranjan said, “Congratulations to Team EnergyTech Global for expanding their central office and opening their Satellite office in Hyderabad. I feel very proud of the achievements of the company. The Government of Telangana is promoting a policy called Growth In Dispersion (GRID) to encourage IT companies to look out beyond Cyberabad and expand their presence. I hope the success and growth impetus of EnergyTech Global on the Eastern corridor propels more companies to open here and contribute to the holistic development of the IT Industry in this city.”