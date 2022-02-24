D2C Brands to Look Out For in 2022

The D2C sector has much-created hype in the year 2021. From the sector seeing its first unicorn to several brands reaching INR 100 crore of revenue in a short period, the developments in the D2C sector are no small deal. The evolving needs of the consumers have made D2C business models viable and have led to the emergence of the channels. It's great to watch the D2C business model's rapid expansion throughout the years. We believe that D2C firms will gain traction in 2022, with the expansion of niche categories, new entrants, and good investor investments.

This is a new wave of digital-first businesses that have seen significant growth in recent years and are now constantly challenging existing brands with a direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach. They are now addressing the growing group of internet customers, directly engaging with them to identify gaps and create unique products for them.

When we talk about D2C, we cannot miss some of the top D2C brands that are making people’s life easier with their unique offerings. We have compiled a list of 5 D2C brands you need to look out for in 2022.

DaMENSCH

DaMENSCH is a prominent D2C brand that caters to the men’s premium essential wear fashion segment in India. DaMENSCH envisions becoming a lifestyle brand and being an integral part of every global Indian’s wardrobe. Every product designed by DaMENSCH Product lab, from innerwear to loungewear is infused with innovations never seen before. The brand is driven by a purpose to make the world a better place, by doing more every day, for the customers and nature. DaMENSCH is committed to earth-friendly and slow fashion, as reflected in its packaging made of corn and paper that’s 100% biodegradable.

Urban Company

Urban Company is the well-distinguished D2C brand and one of Asia's largest tech-enabled home services platforms. The company offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. through its mobile app and website. It operates in 37 cities in India, the UAE, Singapore, Australia, and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This full-stack approach helps the company live up to its promise of delivering high-quality, delightful services at home.

Spinny

Spinny is one of the top D2C brands in the used car retailing sector. Spinny operates across the entire value chain of pre-owned cars, embedding superior technology and processes to deliver a premium experience to customers. Spinny has 36 car hubs & is operational in 22 cities – Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, and Coimbatore.

Clix Capital

Clix Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's leading digital lending NBFCs disrupting the lending D2C space and empowering customers with fast and simple loans for all their personal and business needs. It offers a full spectrum of financing solutions across 5 business segments: Corporate Finance, Equipment Finance & Leasing, SME Finance, Consumer Finance, and Housing Finance.

mPokket

mPokket is a very famous and distinguished business model that focuses on providing instant loans to college students; plans to tap those who are fresh in their jobs (early-stage job holders). Loan offerings start from as low as INR 500 and can even go up to INR 20,000. mPokket’s business model is similar to credit card lending but it focuses on a segment that is ineligible for that but requires instant loans. The loan is disbursed to clients instantly and is credited to either their bank or Paytm account, executed on smartphones within seconds. The mobile application seamlessly delivers credit anytime anywhere.

The D2C market will continue to grow in the coming years as the brands are gaining great profit and upraise in the market