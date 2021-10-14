Bosch Strengthens Healthcare Infrastructure at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) has invested in upgrading COVID-19 healthcare infrastructure at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore. Under the BoschCares program, RBEI has contributed to enhancing the COVID-19 ICU unit and increased its capacity by an additional 7 beds. The ICU unit was inaugurated by Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, Dr. G. S. Sameeran (IAS), District collector and District Magistrate of Coimbatore, Thiru. D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, from SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Saiju V and Panakkal Julius from RBEI, Latha and Bindu Madavan from ARAM foundation and Dr. P Sukumaran, Dean/Medical Director from Sri Ramakrishna Hospital.

RBEI provided medical equipment such as ventilators, non-invasive BIPAP ventilators, multipara monitors and syringe pumps. “Bosch’s initiatives are directed towards building resilient healthcare systems to ensure accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services for even the most marginalized communities that have been ravaged by the pandemic. The upgraded infrastructure will continue to provide sustained care and reinforce the understanding that we stand in solidarity,” said Shilpa Deodhar, Head, RBEI/CSR.

The concerns of the local community are at the forefront of our Corporate Social Responsibility. Our support will aid the medical fraternity in its fight against the pandemic. We stand committed to working closely with Coimbatore for development – be it in bringing sustainable practices, or knowledge transfer of world-class technologies through the projects we work on. Bosch at Coimbatore is vibrant, diverse and dynamic. With the high-end technology developed from here, we want to help improve quality of life and conserve resources.