Bosch Global Software Technologies names Naved Narayan as VP and Center Head for Coimbatore

Bangalore, May 09, 2022: Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), today announced the appointment of Mr. Naved Narayan as their Vice President and Center Head in Coimbatore. The announcement marks another milestone in BGSW's continued commitment to innovation and growth in the Indian market.

Bosch's Coimbatore center was established in 2006 and has since emerged as a powerhouse of technology and innovation, playing a significant role in the company's global R & D network. Naved's appointment is instrumental in leading the Center forward and advancing Bosch's strategy, vision, and employee-first culture in the market.

Naved joined Bosch in 1997 as a fresh graduate with a B-Tech degree from Cochin University of Science & Technology. He has since held several leadership positions at the company spanning across mobility engineering, project management and business development. He has also lived and worked in Germany and Japan. Naved is also an alumnus from IIM- Bangalore, an avid reader and leadership coach.

Naved Narayan, Vice President and Center Head, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), Coimbatore said, "As a technology company, Bosch Global Software Technologies has consistently demonstrated innovation prowess and excellence in engineering and software. With further technological transformation across industries, R&D plays a vital role in helping enterprises deliver on their promises of customer centricity and market differentiation. BGSW Coimbatore has been driving tech innovation for over a decade and continues to attract talent from across India. It has always played an important role in talent transformation within BGSW's fit-for-future strategy and continues to develop a highly-skilled, future-ready workforce through an abundance of learning and growth opportunities."

BGSW's Coimbatore Center was the first R&D unit established outside Bangalore. It presently employs 7000+ professionals and has a state-of-the-art facility that contributes to developing innovations in new technology areas, electrification, AIoT connected products, two-wheeler & off-highway automotive domains, and Software and IT development.