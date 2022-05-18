Ashok Leyland Reaches Yet Another Milestone, Showcases CNG engine H series at EXCON 2022

Bengaluru: Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer today showcased ‘CNG engine H series’ at the ongoing EXCON 2022, organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Based on strong leverage of Auto BSVI engine development, the CNG engine H series (4 and 6 Cyl) is designed for off highway / CEV clients, and this product will be the first of its kind in the CEV / mining and off highway segment.

The H series CNG engine has a number of features, including ECU-controlled gas leak detection; improved cold start capability; enhanced lower end torque and flat torque from 1200rpm to 2000rpm; gear-based torque control for better fuel economy; durable engine valves and valve seats for CNG operation; proven, durable engine for CEV application; turbocharged engine provides higher torque, fuel efficiency, better drivability, and transient response; maintenance-free engine. The CNG engine H series also fulfils CEV V standards without SCR or DPF, and features proven multipoint sequential gas injection for dependable performance; a 500 hours oil drain interval; and the maximum power in the sector.



From left to right - Mr. Rajesh R, VP Defence and PSB, Ashok Leyland; Dr. N Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Deepak Bondfale, Head Industrial Engine Business, Ashok Leyland



Sharing his views, Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland's expertise in engineering has paved the way for the company to establish itself as a key player in the CNG engine sector, and we aspire to continue to do so by expanding our portfolio of CNG Engines and technology solutions. Ashok Leyland aims to make India's CNG engine sector self-reliant, and to be one of the leaders in the "Make in India" narrative.”

Present at the event Dr N Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland has a track record of catering to customer needs with world class products that generate higher profitability. With the increasing need for better fuel efficiency and use of alternate fuels, we have a solid pipeline of such technologies. We aspire to lead the market in this segment, as the need for engines with alternative fuels grows”.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajesh R, VP Defence and PSB, Ashok Leyland said, “Today, we have introduced CNG engine H series’, which is a first for the sector and will have multiple applications for the construction equipment market. Staying true to our brand promise of ‘Aapki Jeet. Hamari Jeet.’ we aim to provide innovative products that satisfy the needs of our customers.This introduction will help us become a formidable force in the CNG and alternate fuel technology space. These innovative engines are the latest in line and can be used across various applications for the growing needs of the construction equipment industry”.

With 25 years of CNG experience in India, a pan-India service network with 24x7 support, and in-house development capabilities, Ashok Leyland plans to expand product lines and expand its presence in the fast increasing CNG engine market. The 11th International Construction Equipment and Construction Technology Trade Fair, EXCON 2022, is taking place from May 17 to May 21 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, and Ashok Leyland's stall number is B20, Hall 01 at the venue.