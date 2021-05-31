Amazon Offers 50 Percent Discount On Prime Subscription: Check Details

Amazon Prime has announced a Youth Offer by giving a 50 per cent on 3-month and a one-year subscription for new users aged 18-24 years. The streaming giant has introduced this offer only to Android app users and mobile browser version for other OS.

Amazon Prime unlocks benefits like free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and much more.

Amazon stated that the eligible users are required to pay the amount in full for the one-year or 3-month subscription, that is Rs 999 or Rs 329 respectively. The new users will then get a cashback of Rs 500 or Rs 165 depending on the plan they opted for.

Check out the process to avail of the current discount offer:

Download the Amazon app and Sign up with details.

Verify the age using ID Proof -- Aadhar card, pan card, voter ID card, driver’s license and one selfie.

The users will then be required to make the payment by an electronic method using credit/debit card, net banking or Amazon pay balance.

Once verified, Rs 500 or Rs 165 is credited within 48 hours to the customer’s Amazon Pay balance account.

As per the new RBI guidelines, Amazon recently stopped offering free trials and monthly subscription. New users will have only a three-month plan at Rs 329 and a yearly plan that costs Rs 999. The Reserve Bank of India's new mandate was initially applicable to cards and wallets but later the framework was extended to cover Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions as well.