Advocating Zero Silk Waste, ReshaMandi invests in Skincare brand Healios Wound Solutions

Bengaluru: ReshaMandi, India’s first and largest digital ecosystem for the natural fiber supply chain has made its foray into the skincare segment by making a substantial investment in Bangalore-based skincare brand Healios Wound Solutions. The investment will allow Healios to expand its silk protein-based skincare range and market it to a wider audience looking for natural, sustainable, and environment-friendly skincare products.

Sericin has unique antioxidants, anti-aging, moisture retention, and depigmentation properties, which makes it an ideal ingredient in any skincare line. Going forward, the SeriSkin range will be positioned as a silk protein-based premium product made of naturally-extracted sericin.

This approach reflects the company’s aim to build a sustainable, zero-waste sericulture ecosystem. The partnership highlights the positive impact of ReshaMandi’s end-to-end supply chain solutions, with its platform helping silk producers monetize even the waste by-products of the manufacturing process.

Mayank Tiwari, Founder & CEO, ReshaMandi, said, “We at ReshaMandi, are trying to create a benchmark in the sericulture industry by delivering quality, fair pricing and sustainability. We understand that silk is beyond just luxurious garments and with technology, we can utilize silkworm waste and mulberry farm waste to create sustainable products. Together with Healios, we will be able to accelerate our commitment to building a zero-waste sericulture ecosystem. Their expertise and varied product portfolio make them a perfect fit for being our trusted partner.”

Headquartered in Bangalore, Healios has a well-resourced, skilled, and effective Research & Development team. The company has developed super effective formulae with silk protein and boasts of an advanced product range by the brand name ‘SeriSkin’, which is India’s exclusive silk protein-based skincare brand. Sericin is easily and effectively absorbed deep into the skin, obtaining optimal hydration levels, and promoting skin elasticity and resilience.

Dr. Abhishek Vijaykumar, Founder, Healios Wound Solutions and an industry leader who has experience in the field of plastic surgery, wound management, general surgery, and medical science commented on this association "Reshamandi is an ideal investor for Healios who understands the silk supply chain and would also offer better returns to the farmers who used to discard sericin during the manufacture of fabrics. This investment from Reshamandi will allow us to further expand the line of products and reach a wider audience who are looking for natural, sustainable , and environment-friendly skincare products."