YSRCP Confident Of Getting Overwhelming Mandate In Municipal Polls Too

Amaravati: Affirming that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is getting an overwhelming mandate as seen in Panchayat polls, YSRCP said that it would sweep the Municipal polls as well.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP has no candidates to field, although State Election Commission has given one more chance to file nominations.

YSRCP candidates will sweep in the municipal elections, as people have witnessed the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the past 20 months. He said that the elections have always proved that YSRCP is the clear winner, with people’s blessings.

He slammed TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for releasing a manifesto for municipal polls and making fake promises to cheat the public. The 40-year TDP has lost its shine and now fighting hard to find candidates to contest. He said that even though the SEC gives another chance to file nominations, no one would believe in TDP or come forward to contest. He stated that the false allegations that the government is threatening, TDP leaders have no takers.

Taking a dig at TDP’s Municipal manifesto, Ramakrishna Reddy questioned opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, whether he had given 20 liters of drinking water for just Rs 2, or a job in each family which was promised in the 2014 TDP Municipal Manifesto? The 600 promises made in the TDP manifesto in the 2014 general election have no authenticity, and the manifesto was even removed from the party website before 2019. He said that YSRCP would complain to the Election Commission about cheating the people by putting unfulfilled promises in the TDP manifesto.

Speaking on TDPs allegations on increasing property taxes, he said that it is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has raised the living standards of the people through welfare administration, and would anyone believe that taxes will be increased and burden the public? No matter how many lies Chandrababu tells, people will not believe that taxes are being levied on them; he added and said that Chandrababu Naidu is working too hard to put TDP back on track, as it lost in his own constituency Kuppam in recent Panchayat polls.