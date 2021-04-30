Voting Underway For Telangana Municipal Polls 2021

Polling for municipal elections has begun in Telangana. Voting is going on in Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations except for municipalities in Atchampet, Siddipet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur. Officials said that polling will continue till 5 PM. A total of 11,34,032 voters will exercise their right to vote in this election.

TSEC Commissioner C. Parthasarathi has directed the officials to ensure that Covid rules are strictly enforced at all the polling booths. He ordered for ambulances with oxygen cylinders to be kept ready at the polling centres in case of an emergency. He mentioned that only the candidate and another person will be allowed inside the polling booth.

The SEC has deployed 9,809 personnel across 1,539 polling booths. Additional police forces will be staffed in 676 sensitive polling booths. The polling will be held through ballot papers. A total of 2,500 ballot boxes were supplied to the polling booths.

TSEC has banned victory processions or rallies by candidates and parties because of the surge in covid cases. Counting of votes for municipal polls are to be held on May 3.