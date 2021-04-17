Tirupati LS Bypolls In Progress Following Strict COVID Precautions

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said that Scheduled Caste reserved Tirupati Loksabha by-poll election has started on a smooth note on Saturday. The official said that the polling will go on till 7 p.m.

A total of 25 contestants are competing for the seat including M. Gurumoorthy from the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Panabaka Lakshmi (TDP) and Ratna Prabha (BJP).

As many as 17.1 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 2,470 polling stations. There are 22,743 voters above 80 years of age, including 216 third gender voters. Voters above 80 years have been extended the postal ballot facility.

The ECI has appointed three observers for the by-poll: Dinesh Patil as the ordinary observer, Rajeev Kumar (police observer) and Anand Kumar. Similarly, 816 micro-observers have been appointed. Nearly 570 buses have been arranged for the poll staff.

Also Read: Nizamabad SI To Distressed Woman: Pay 1 Lakh For Action Against Dowry Case

Of the seven Assembly constituencies, Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Satyavedu are from the Chittoor district and Sarvepalli, Guduru, Sullurupeta and Venkatagiri from Nellore district.

Authorities have identified 877 sensitive polling stations and arranged Central forces. 37 flying squad teams have also been deployed for the election in those areas. Webcasting facility has been arranged in 1,241 centres.

All coronavirus precautions are being followed as part of the by-poll, complying with the guidelines laid down by the government and ECI.

The by-poll has been necessitated following the demise of Tirupati YSRCP MP Balli Durga Prasad in 2020 due to Covid-19.