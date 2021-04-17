Tirupati Bypolls: YSRCP Slams TDP's Attempt To Obstruct Peaceful Polling

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh State Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for spreading lies about YSRCP stealing votes in present polling.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Saturday (April 17), he said that passengers traveling in buses are being terrorized. He also lashed out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for conspiring to obstruct the peaceful polling process.

Pedireddy said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was playing a fake drama in the name of stolen votes in the polling.

"Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is looking for excuses in the name of stolen votes before their defeat," he said. He was outraged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were talking nonsense as they did not have any strength to show.

"I do not care if he says he likes me or not. YSRCP is being slandered for political gain. We will complain to the election officials about the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) conspiracies. Chandrababu is conspiring in fear of defeat. Chandrababu has no moral right to talk about democracy," said Pedireddy.

Minister Pedireddy said that Chandrababu was looking for reasons to blame YSRCP for his defeat. "If he knew his mistakes, he would be among the people," said Pedireddy.