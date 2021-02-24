Telangana: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President and Minister KTR held a meeting at Telangana Bhavan in the wake of the graduate MLC elections in Telangana.

Minister KTR met with key leaders regarding the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabhubnagar elections. The meeting was attended by Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and Chairmen of various corporations, the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor, and other public representatives under GHMC.

TRS party MLC candidate in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabhubnagar graduate constituency is discussing the strategy to be followed for victory.

It is learned that Vanidevi, daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, is contesting as the TRS candidate.

Despite the high hopes of many in the party for the position, party chief KCR has become a political sensation with the exceptional announcement of bringing PV's daughter to the screen.

Many are of the opinion that winning two MLC Graduate constituency seats would be an uphill task for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as the party has never won from the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat.

In the last three times that the election was held from the seat, Independent candidate Prof K Nageshwar won twice and Bharatiya Janata Party’s N Ramchander Rao won the third time. But now, the TRS is determined to bag the seat.

Meanwhile, the TRS is sailing through choppy waters in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency where its candidate, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, is seeking re-election. It is trying its best to retain the seat by roping in Ministers and MLAs to campaign for it.