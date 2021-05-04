Congress Wins Lingojiguda Bypoll

Hyderabad: On Monday (May 3rd), the Congress won the byelection in the Lingojiguda ward of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). D Rajshekar Reddy, the party's candidate, defeated his nearest competitor, Akhil Goud from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), by 1,200 votes.

Reddy was congratulated by party working president A Revanth Reddy at his Banjara Hills residence after the party's victory.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) did not contest the election after a delegation led by BJP city president N Ramchander Rao requested KTR to support the saffron party candidate on humanitarian grounds.

The votes were counted at Kothapet's Victoria Memorial Home School. The ward had a total electorate of 47,379 people who voted, with 13,591 of them casting votes.

The poll was necessitated following the death of corporator-elect Akula Ramesh Goud, who ran for the BJP in the GHMC elections held in December 2020.