Buoyed By Gujarat Success, Owaisi Eyes Tamil Nadu And Other States With AIMIM

The AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday announced that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. "We will contest the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. Some of our candidates won in Gujarat local body polls. I will be going to Rajasthan to review and speak with party members. Our party workers are also working hard in Uttar Pradesh," said Owaisi.

The Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will occur on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the 16th Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu.

The AIMIM chief said he would talk about the strategy of the AIMIM in West Bengal when the time is right. Notably, reports had earlier suggested that the AIMIM and the ISF could forge an alliance in West Bengal. “Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar, log saath aate gaye aur kaarvan banta gaya. I'll speak about it (party strategy in West Bengal) when the time is right," said the AIMIM chief.

Last week, the AIMIM chief had hit out at West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government for not allowing his party to hold a rally in Kolkata.

"Trinamool leaders talk big in Parliament on democracy, freedom of expression and dissent but they have double standards. They talk one thing in Delhi and do the opposite in Bengal," the Hyderabad MP told the media.

