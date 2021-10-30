Badvel By-Elections Begin

Hyderabad: On Saturday, by-elections will be held in the Badvel Assembly constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

In all seats, the Election Commission has undertaken meticulous measures to guarantee that voting is free and fair. Balloting will commence at 7 a.m. and finish at 7 p.m. using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

2.16 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the Badvel constituency of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

The election commission has set up 281 voting booths, with 148 of them designated as essential. Over 2,000 police officers, including central armed troops, have been deployed, according to the Kadapa Superintendent of Police.

A total of 16 candidates are contesting the bypoll, which was triggered by the death of former MLA G. Venkatasubbaiah of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Badvel is under Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy's home district of Kadapa and is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Dasari Sudha, Venkatasubbaiah's wife, is running against M. Kamalamma of the Congress and P. Suresh of the BJP in a three-cornered race.