All Set For Huzurabad Bypolls

Hyderabad: On Saturday, by-elections will be held in Telangana's Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

In all seats, the Election Commission has undertaken extraordinary measures to guarantee free and fair voting. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used to vote beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

In the Huzurabad constituency of Telangana's Karimnagar district, a little over 2.37 lakh voters are eligible to vote.

Shashank Goel, the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, stated that all measures had been made to guarantee a peaceful election. As part of the elaborate security plans, twenty companies of central paramilitary forces, as well as troops from state police, have been deployed.

There will be 306 voting stations scattered over 106 gram panchayats.

Complaints concerning the distribution of money, liquor, or any other item to sway votes will be dealt with harshly, according to the CEO. In the constituency, he claimed, Rs 3.50 crore has been confiscated so far.

A total of 30 candidates are running in the by-election, which was triggered by E. Rajender's resignation after he was removed from the state government. He also left the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had nominated him for the election.

The TRS, the BJP, and the Congress are competing in Huzurabad in a three-cornered election. Gellu Srinivas Yadav is the TRS candidate, whereas B. Venkat Narsing Rao, the state NSUI unit head, is the Congress candidate.