YS Jagan Mark Governance In AP All About Humanitarian Values

Exactly a decade ago, on March 12, 2011, Idupulapaya Gadda of Kadapa district became the venue for a historic event for the YSR (youth, labor, and farmer) Congress party formation.

Compassion for the sufferings of people and adherence to the promises given are the virtues that gave YS Jagan a historic victory in 2019.

During these 21 months of rule, YS Jagan, as the Chief Minister in such difficult economic conditions also implemented the welfare schemes promised in Navratnalu and for closer to the people.

It is a fact that Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of YS Jagan, who has made his humanitarian mark in the state administration and party affairs, is creating a new history in welfare and development.

The last decade has witnessed a remarkable history in joint Andhra Pradesh and the subsequent divided Andhra Pradesh. Exactly, a decade ago, on March 12, 2011, Idupulapaya Gadda in the Kadapa district became the venue for the YSR Congress party formation. Founded by the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the day, the YSR Congress party flag was hoisted to reflect the aspirations of the youth, workers, farmers, and women.

As the son of late people's leader Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who has left an indelible mark in the hearts of Andhra people, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's unique traits inherited from his father, his uncompromising nature prompted him to form the 'YSR Congress Party' as a regional party.

Compassion for the sufferings of the people and adherence to the promises outlined in the face of adversity also resulted in the formation of the YSRCP party.

Conspiracies and intrigues against the family of the ideal leader

The National Congress Party today collapsed in Andhra Pradesh as a result of a conspiracy with the opposition party against the son of the great leader who brought the party to power on two occasions in 2004 and 2009.

A tense situation prevailed in Andhra Pradesh when the then Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy died in a tragic accident at Pavuralagutta on September 2, 2009, while traveling in a helicopter to Chittoor district. With the death of a great leader Dr. YSR, his colleagues, fans, activists, the poor, and the common people could not bear it. Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy gave his life to the party when everyone was saying 'Congress party is no longer alive. After a long hiatus, the Congress party won a landslide victory in May 2004 elections and instilled confidence in the people. He won the hearts of the people with the innovative welfare and development work he implemented and brought the party back to power in 2009. Not only that, he won 27 Lok Sabha seats in 2004 and 33 MP seats in 2009 and contributed to the formation of UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments at the Center. After the death of such a great public leader, some forces within his party, leaders of the opposition party, and a section of the media launched a vicious campaign against YS Jagan.

Decision interruptions

When YS Vijayamma was unanimously elected as the MLA of Pulivendula in 2009, her first speech in the assembly about Dr. YSR moved the people to tears. Vijayamma's statement that it was their duty to support all such families brought a huge relief to the people, especially as some were heartbroken at the news of YSR's death and for others who had committed suicide and had left their families orphaned.

YS Jagan launched 'Odarpu Yatra' from Eluru, West Godavari district on April 9, 2010, to visit the families of the deceased, which created a sensation in state politics. However, some sections that could not stand the popularity of Jagan among the people put aside party differences and joined hands. to conspire against the YSR family.

After giving a break to the Odarpu Yatra as per party orders, Vijayamma and YS Jagan both resigned from the party on November 29, 2010, after bowing their heads to the conspiracies of the Congress party. With this, the Congress party filed illegal cases against YS Jagan and also carried out raids through various central government agencies. In the wake of Narendra Modi's mind-blowing victory across the country during the 2014 elections, the Telugu Desam Party and the BJP forged an opportunistic alliance.

Shortly after the election results were declared on May 17, 2014, YS Jagan said that the people were coming forward and accepting the referendum soberly. No one was blamed for the defeat and there was still an air of confidence among fellow MLAs, leaders, and activists. However, the Telugu Desam Party, which was in power from 2014 to 2019, conspired against YS Jagan. Protesting the fray, 23 YSRCP MLAs were recruited. Even in the assembly, they committed immoral acts such as not allowing leaders to speak and insulting them.

The 'Praja Sankalpa Yatra' started by YS Jagan on November 6, 2017, started from Idupalapaya and covered 3,648 km for 341 days in 13 districts and ended in Ichchapuram, Srikakulam district. Jagan throughout the march met Farmers, artisans, youth, and women in the community understanding the hardships people face at the grassroots level.

Better living standards with Navratnalu

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan came up with a two-page election manifesto 'Navaratnalu' that would be implemented to raise the living standards in line with the aspirations of the people attracted the public. YS Jagan, who is known for adhering to his words, promised to implement the election manifesto as 'Holy Bhagavad Gita, Holy Bible, and Holy Qur'an'. Social justice in the selection of party candidates, etc, was also promised. He was able to win 151 Assembly seats with 50% of the vote as never done before in history. He won 22 Lok Sabha seats.

During these 21 months of record-breaking rule, YS Jagan as the Chief Minister has been able to reach out to the people by implementing schemes such as Navratnalu, even under difficult economic conditions. The people of the respective communities are comfortable and happy because of the implementation of many innovative welfare schemes across parties, regions, castes, and religions. The village, ward secretariat system, and the volunteer system are yielding good results.

On the one hand, while effectively running the government, party leadership is being encouraged. It is a fact that under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan, who has made his humanitarian mark in the state administration and party organizational affairs, Andhra Pradesh is creating a new history in welfare and development.

Columnist Dr. Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu

Chief Whip of the Government, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council