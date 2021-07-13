Xiaomi Anniversary Sale 2021: Huge Discounts on Mi Phones

Xiaomi's Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: Xiaomi entered the Indian smartphone market in 2014, and within a few years, it has become the country's top seller. It has also made huge strides into the smart television market, where it has risen to the top of the rankings.

The Mi Anniversary Sale is taking place this week to commemorate the company's seventh anniversary. From Monday (July 12) through Friday (July 16), Xiaomi is giving huge discounts on top-selling phones, smart TVs, and accessories in India, as it has in the past.

Here are some of the greatest offers available during the Mi Anniversary Sale in 2021:

The Mi 10T Cosmic Black (8GB+128GB) costs Rs 34,999 instead of Rs 42,999.

The Mi 10T Pro Cosmic Black (8GB+128GB) is available for Rs 36,999, which is a discount on the MRP of Rs 47,999.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 80cm (32-inch) + Smart speaker (Rs 1,999) is now available for Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 19,999. In addition, for Rs 1, the firm is giving a one-year extended warranty.

The Mi TV 4A 100cm (40-inch) + Smart speaker (Rs 1,999) costs Rs 22,999 instead of Rs 24,999. In addition, for Rs 1, the firm is giving a one-year extended warranty.

The Mi TV 4A Pro 80cm (32-inch) black + Smart speaker (Rs 1,999) costs Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 19,999. In addition, for Rs 1, the firm is giving a one-year extended warranty.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 100cm (40-inch) + Smart speaker (Rs 1,999) is now available for Rs 22,999 instead of Rs 24,999. In addition, for Rs 1, the firm is giving a one-year extended warranty.

The Mi KN-95 Protective Mask (Pack of 8) White costs Rs 549, which is less than the MRP of Rs 2,000.

The Beard Trimmer costs Rs 1,399, which is less than the MRP of Rs 1,799

The Redmi Earphones cost Rs 379 instead of Rs 599.

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor (Tyre Inflator) costs Rs 2.399, which is less than the MRP of Rs 3.499.

The Redmi Earbuds 2C costs Rs 1,299 instead of Rs 1,999.

The Mi Water TDS Tester White costs Rs 299 instead of Rs 499.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon i7 will cost Rs 50,999 instead of Rs 59,999.

Aside from the aforementioned discounts, Xiaomi will have an X99 Store sale every day at 4:00 p.m. (July 12-16). Customers can try their luck with best-selling devices like the Redmi Note 10S (6GB + 64GB) Frost White for Rs 999, the Redmi 9A (2GB+32GB) Black for Rs 299, the Redmi Earphones Red for Rs 99, the Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p for Rs 99, the Mi Smart Band 5 for Rs 99, and the Redmi 9 Prime (4GB+64GB) Mint Green for Rs 499.