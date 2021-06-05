WWF India, Forest Department & Ankura Hospital Launch Covid-19 Emergency Medical Service For Forest Communities

Hyderabad /Nagarjuna Sagar: The health of an ecosystem is not assessed not only by healthy flora, fauna and water bodies but also by the health of the people who occupy it. Covid-19 has created havoc as far as human health is concerned. Major cities and towns were badly affected in the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. The second wave has been worst and has migrated to rural areas too. The forest communities were considered relatively safe in the first wave; however, the second wave has not spared them too.

WWF India Hyderabad Office has been actively working with the forest communities in the Nallamala landscape. The unique landscape has many tribal hamlets located in the deep interiors and has limited access for emergencies.

WWF in association with AP Forest Department and Field Director, Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve NSTR) along with Ankura Hospitals for Women and Children have launched an emergency medical service facility for the Forest Department field staff, Chenchu Tribal Trackers working with the Department and also for their family members on June 5th, 2021 at Sunnipenta. The vehicle has been stationed at the Field Director’s Office and can be accessed by anyone requiring immediate vehicle assistance to reach the nearest hospital. The vehicle has been equipped with an oxygen cylinder, pulse oximeter, BP monitor, thermometer and other immediately required medicines.

WWF handed over the fully equipped Emergency Medical Service vehicle to Mr Y Srinivas Reddy, IFS, CF & Field Director, NSTR in the presence of Mr G Vignesh Appavu, Sub-DFO, Srisailam and Mr Gopal Akotkar, WWF Supporter; Dr Krishna Prasad and Dr Anil Nandamuri, Ankura Hospitals for women and children; Ms Farida Tampal, State Director, and Mr P S M Srinivas, Lead- Partnerships and Conservation Products, WWF India Hyderabad Office.

The Field Director while launching the vehicle said that “this is a much needed and timely support that will support the local communities as well as the staff of the Department during the pandemic, that threatens to turn into a third wave if we are not careful”. He urged everyone present to follow all covid safety procedures.

Dr Krishna Prasad and Dr Anil Nandamuri of Ankura Hospitals for Women and Children along with the WWF team also handed over Multivitamins supplements and Vitamin C tablets for 2 months for the 65 Base Camp Staff of NSTR. These will help boost their immunity and help fight the disease.

“The Chenchu community is very isolated and the lack of proper medical care for them is distressing. We, at Ankura, have always been passionate about building healthcare infrastructure from the ground up. I’m grateful for the opportunity given by the Andhra Pradesh State Forest Department to do our part for this community. We must protect our indigenous tribes, reimagine delivering essential healthcare to them while preserving their way of life,” shares Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam, Founder & MD, Ankura Hospitals.

Gopal Akotkar was extremely satisfied that, “they had been able to step in at the right time to support the local communities provide the first line of protection to the Tiger Reserve”.

Farida Tampal hoped that, “the vehicle will save precious human lives”. She also mentioned that “we need to revisit our relationship with nature. The pandemic has taught people all over the globe about the fragile nature of our planet’s environment”. She hoped that humans have learnt lessons from the pandemic.

Venue: Field Director’s Office, Sunnipenta

