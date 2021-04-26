Wrong Number: This Person Doesn't Supply Oxygen Cylinders For Covid Patients

A message saying oxygen cylinders are available for Covid Patients in Hyderabad had gone viral. A number was also given. Turns out, it's a wrong contact.

If you are one of those calling 9820420651, stop now.

This is not the number of oxygen cylinders supplier. The subscriber of this number does not even live in Hyderabad. He's a builder based out of Mumbai. So please do not call this number for oxygen cylinders.

Sorry for the inconvenience.