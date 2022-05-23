World Turtle Day 2022: 300 Endangered Turtles Released

World Turtle Day 2022: Turtles and tortoises serve a crucial function in the Earth's ecological design. These reptiles have been shown to survive and prosper in a variety of environments across the world.

World Turtle Day is observed on May 23 to recognise the value of these species on the planet.

The Theme for World Turtle Day

"Shellebrate" is the theme for World Turtle Day this year. "Everyone to Love and Save Turtles," says the theme.

The History of World Turtle Day

Without the American Tortoise Rescue (ATR), there would have been no World Turtle Day. This non-profit organisation was founded in 1990, and World Turtle Day was first observed in 2001. They are commemorating the 22nd International World Turtle Day. Susan Tellem and her husband, Marshall Thompson, created the organisation, which has rescued and re-sheltered over 4,000 turtles and tortoises.

The Importance of World Turtle Day

The value of these organisms in our ecosystem is recognised on International World Turtle Day. The goal is to raise awareness about this critically endangered species.

Susan Tellem explains, "Ideally, all turtles should live in the wild, but realistically, this is not always possible. Too many are sold at pet stores, by street vendors, or used as prizes at carnivals and other events. Thankfully, there are many more rescues and sanctuaries now, as well as loving homes."

On the eve of World Turtle Day, 300 turtles were released into the Chambal river in Uttar Pradesh.

It is one of the key initiatives started in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department to protect two endangered freshwater turtle species in the Chambal area: the red-crowned roofed turtle and the three-striped roofed turtle. Turtle nests are stored in hatcheries along the river's banks to protect them from predators, according to Arunima Singh, Project Officer, TSA India.