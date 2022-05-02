World Tuna Day 2022: History, Significance, Interesting About Tuna

World Tuna Day is celebrated on May 2nd every year to create awareness among people about Tuna fish and how they have become endangered species due to the high demand for their meat. Tuna is a source of food for humans as the fish contains a large amount of Omega 3, Vitamin B12, proteins, and other minerals. Nearly 40 tuna and tuna-like species are present in the Atlantic, Indian, Pacific Ocean, and the Mediterranean Sea.

History and Significance:

In the year, 2016, World Tuna Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly. The main aim to come up with World Tuna Day is to preserve endangered species. The first World Tuna Day was observed in 2017. According to the UN, over 7 million metric tons of tuna and tuna-like species are harvested every year. At present, over 96 countries are involved in the conservation and management of tuna.

World Tuna Day 2022 Theme:

The theme of World Tuna Day 2022 is "Our Tuna, Our Heritage".

Interesting facts about Tuna:

Tuna have torpedo-shaped bodies and their special swimming muscles help them to cruise the ocean highways with much efficiency. Tuna can swim long distances.

The Atlantic bluefin can reach ten feet in length and weigh as much as 2000 pounds.

Some tuna are born in the Gulf of Mexico and travel across the entire Atlantic Ocean to feed off the coast of Europe, and then swim back to the Gulf to breed.

Tunas have a huge body but they can reach speed between 44 and 62 miles per hour. They can pass across the entire Atlantic in 30 days.

Tuna can dive to the depth of 3000 feet.

Tuna is a carnivore and can feed on different types of fish.

Tunas have the capacity to increase and maintain the body temperature a few degrees above the temperature of the surrounding water.