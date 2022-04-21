World Stationery Day 2022: The sense of achievement of moving from using a wooden pencil to a mechanical lead pencil is unbeatable and has been experienced by almost every child. That nostalgic moment is reignited in every one of us when revisiting that memory. Stationery has long been an essential part of people’s lives despite the introduction of modern-day technology and alternative ‘writing’ instruments. People would collect pens and pencils, and invest in all kinds of stationery products – the simple, the funky, the luxurious, and the innovative. The power of stationery is astounding. Despite the availability of various tools and ways of expression, the use of stationery is an inexpensive method to nourish the mind and soul.

BIC Cello’s research expert, EriniPetratou, shares four reasons why stationery still wins in today’s world:

1. Putting pen to paper helps the creative juices flow: hand a box of pens or pencils to a child or an adult and watch their imagination go. Whether it’s writing down thoughts and ideas, planning a birthday or dinner party, drawing sketches, or coloring a canvas, putting pen to paper encourages people to unleash their creative potential. Coloring is also said to be a stress reliever for adults.

2. Journaling is a mood booster: using stationery to write down thoughts, fears, dreams, and ambitions is known to be a mood booster. Journaling helps structure thoughts and ideas, as well as better understand feelings and emotions. Journaling is often considered a safe space and a no-judgment zone, which is why children are often encouraged to keep a journal, and adults are urged to write their thoughts to better understand themselves and retain a healthy mindset.

3. Organizing and de-cluttering: de-cluttering helps people live in a healthier and stress-free environment. Stationery products are used when organizing files, folders, papers, drawers, cupboards at home, or even your to-do list. From labels to pens, to markers, to highlighters and sticky notes, stationery products can help you get organized and keep a relaxing and productive environment.

4. Stationery is reliable: no matter how much faster or beneficial technology seems to be, one power cut or a virus to the system can stop machines temporarily. When that happens, people often revert to pen and paper, coloring, painting, or books. Stationery remains a reliable tool and is still the fastest and most efficient way to take notes in school or at work. Putting pen to paper, using highlighters, and writing with different colors also ensures that information is better retained.

