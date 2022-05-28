World Menstruation Day: How is a Girl's First Period Celebrated in Different Parts of India

Every girl's period is a watershed moment in her life. Periods bring with them a slew of hormonal shifts in the body, as well as a sense of maturation. This indicates that a girl's transformation into a woman has begun. Periods are frequently seen as taboo subjects, and open discussion of them is discouraged.

On the one hand, it is a forbidden subject, while on the other hand, it is a festival.

A particular ritual is done in certain regions of India to commemorate a girl's first menstruation. It is commemorated in many ways throughout India.

Let's take a look at how it's celebrated in different parts of the country.

Karnataka

When a girl gets her period for the first time in Karnataka, it is lavishly celebrated. For the first time, a girl wears a saree, signalling that she is maturing. It's a half saree since women aren't allowed to wear half sarees until they marry. At this event, wearing a half saree is a must.

"Ritu Shuddhi" or "Ritu Kala Sanskar" is the name given to this function. Through the Ritu Shuddhi rite, girls were made aware of topics relating to periods in ancient times. This is done to ensure that there are no problems for the females.

Assam

In Assam, a girl's first period is commemorated with a celebration known as 'Tulonia Biya.' This celebration is commemorated in the same way as a wedding is commemorated. The girl is ordered to stay in a room alone throughout the celebration and is prohibited from doing anything. She is sequestered for seven days since seeing the sun, moon, or stars during this period is considered unlucky.

The girl is groomed and wedded to a banana plant after seven days. During this event, the whole family is brought together and presents are given to the girl.

Tamil Nadu

A celebration named "Manjal Niratu Visa" is held in Tamil Nadu to commemorate a girl's first menstruation. The ceremony is open to all of the guests. The girl's uncle constructs a home out of mango, coconut, and neem leaves as part of this tradition.

The girl is given a turmeric bath and is confined to the hut. For her, a variety of delectable delicacies had been prepared. The girl is draped in a silk saree and decorated with jewellery after she has bathed. 'Punya Dhanan' concludes the event. The uncle's cabin has been demolished, and the home has been purified by a priest.

Odisha

The time is commemorated in Odisha with a three-day event called Raja Prabha. Raja is derived from the Sanskrit word raj, which means "menstruation" (causes of irregular periods). Mother Earth is said to have her periods on these three days.

The girl gets washed on the fourth day of her menstrual cycle for the ritual. This tradition is linked to another one known as "Mithun Sankranti," which commemorates the monsoon's first rain. The fourth day is also linked to the soil's productivity as a result of rain.

Women and girls take a break from their jobs during the celebrations to enjoy new outfits and treats.

Andhra Pradesh

When a girl gets her period for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, it is marked by a magnificent celebration known as "Pedamanishi Pandaga." This ritual is held on the first, fifth, and final days of the periods.

On the first day, 'Mangal Snan' is performed, in which the girl is bathed by five women (except her mother). The girl is kept in a separate room and is not permitted to leave it. Everything is divided in the 'Pedmanishi Pandaga' ritual, from the girl's meals to the bedding. Then sandalwood paste is applied to the female on the last day. In addition, the girl's uncle presents her with a saree and jewellery.