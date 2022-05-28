World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 Theme, Importance and History

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: In many parts of the world, menstruation is still considered taboo. While it is a natural occurrence that occurs in every girl during puberty, it has yet to be recognised as "normal." During this time of the month, many girls may not have access to sanitary pads, clean restrooms, or even proper disposal of used cloth. This not only causes urinary infections but can also lead to infertility if not treated promptly.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28 across the world to raise awareness about menstruation, equip girls with safe and sanitary practices, and break the taboo. According to UNFPA, May 28 is the start of the female menstrual cycle.

The date was chosen since a reproductive cycle lasts 28 days. Similarly, an average period is five days long, giving us the fifth month of the year, May. As a result, May 28 is observed to commemorate the transformation that happens in the female body.

Theme For World Menstrual Hygiene Day

The theme for World Menstrual Hygiene Day this year is "making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030." The subject isn't only about commemorating the day; it's also about achieving a goal by 2030.

The objective is to create a world where every girl has access to safety equipment and menstrual products. It's also about normalising menstruation as a topic that can be discussed in public in a regular voice rather than a low-pitched one.

Break the Taboo by sharing these beautiful quotes with your friends and family to commemorate the day and be a part of the change.

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 Quotes

"It’s okay to talk about birth, okay – then menstruation. I first started my advocacy for women’s health in the field of reproductive freedom, and the next stage would be bringing menopause out of the closet." — Cybill Shepherd

"Menstrual blood is the only source of blood that is not traumatically induced. Yet in modern society, this is the most hidden blood, the one so rarely spoken of and almost never seen, except privately by women." — Judy Grahn

"One of the hardest questions I have been asked is ‘How will you manage the army if you are having menstrual cramps?’ I have also been asked if I will have the courage to face criminals. My answer is that courage is not a matter of gender." — Josefina Vazquez Mota

"Over half the world menstruates at one time or another, but you’d never know it. Isn’t that strange?" — Margaret Cho

"Precisely what menstruation is, is not yet very well known." — G. Stanley Hall