World elder abuse awareness day 2022

The world elder abuse awareness day is celebrated on the 15th of June every year in order to spread awareness about the importance of treating elders with respect and educate people on the impacts of neglecting and abusing elders. It is extremely important that this day is celebrated, especially in a country like India where over 50% of surveyed elders admitted to experiencing abuse and over 77% of them lived with families while experiencing the abuse. Elderly abuse has been a problem of growing concern in India, and it is important for people to understand that abuse may not just come in the shape of physical abuse, but emotional and financial forms also come under elderly abuse.

World elder abuse day got internationally recognized by the United National General Assembly in 2011 with the hopes of making every global citizen work together to design and carry out more effective prevention strategies and laws to prevent elder abuse. This day, the entire world, under one collective voice actively speaks out against elderly abuse and shuns it. This year’s theme for world elder abuse day is ‘Digital Equity for All Ages’.

Digital equity refers to the principle that everyone deserves to access technology and have the skills to use them, despite their age or social status. The theme probably has something to do with the fact that right now, the reporting rates for elder abuse is currently low, meaning that if an elder gets abused they probably do not have the means to report them. Ensuring digital equity across all ages could mean that elders have the means to report any abuse they faced so immediate action can be taken. Recently, the state government of Telangana has taken up the initiative to introduce a helpline intended solely for elders, the toll-free number 14567 has received an average of 170 calls a day and on some days even received more than 500.

Since today is world elder abuse awareness day, take this opportunity to visit an old age home over the weekend with your friends or call your grandparents today and tell them that you love them. There is nothing that can brighten up an elder’s day more than seeing a call from their loved one.

By

Devraj Reddy Bollareddy