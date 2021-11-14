World Diabetes Day 2021: Fruits And Vegetables To Eat And Avoid

Diabetes is one of the most alarming health issues across the world. World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14 every year. Diabetes is a condition where the body is not in a position to control high sugar levels in the blood. Following a healthy diet and proper medication can keep blood sugar levels in check.

Here is the list of fruits and vegetables that a diabetic person should eat and avoid

Diabetic persons should take fruits that have lower GI Score

Green Apples:

Super foods for diabetics

Rich in soluble fibres, niacin, zinc, iron

Low in sugar content

Oranges:

Low Glycemic Index

Rich in vitamin C, flavonoid antioxidants

Pear:

Low glycemic index

Rich in vitamins A,C,E, B1, B1,B3 and B9

High levels of Potassium and Calcium

Contains antioxidants and carotenoids

Some of the fruits that have low GI are Avocados, Blackberries, Plums and Strawberries.

Fruits To Avoid:

If a fruit has high GI score, then it is high in sugar. So, diabetic patients need to avoid such fruits. The list of fruits to avoid by the diabetic patients include watermelons, dried dates, pineapples, overly ripe bananas

Vegetables like potatoes, pumpkins and beetroot are not good for those who have diabetes as they contain more starch and carbohydrates.