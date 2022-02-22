World-class Speaker Line-up Set To Take The Stage At BioAsia 2022

Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia, has announced a stellar speaker line up for its 2-day global forum. Hon Minister Shri. KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the event on February 24, 2022. This year’s expert-led panels and sessions will deep dive into the transformative future of the healthcare sector as a whole as well as a diverse set of industries such as Healthtech, Pharmaceuticals, Biopharma, and Medtech among others. The panels will deliberate on COVID being a transformative force for the healthcare industry. Stakeholders will converse about the learnings from yesterday, adopting change today and collaborating for a healthy tomorrow.

Day 1:

With technology increasingly reshaping the future of health industries, it can significantly automate and streamline healthcare workflows. The first panel in Day 1 on Two years into the pandemic, will focus on conversations on streamlining the healthcare delivery system, along with critical conversations on advancing vaccine development from past learnings. The session will witness insights from Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO (World Health Organization), Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Dr. Peter Piot, EU Chief Scientific Advisor Epidemics, Dr. Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech and Ms. Mahima Datla, MD, Biological E, Dr. Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, Dept. of Biotechnology, Government of India.

Data analytics will help the health fraternity understand patient metrics better and provide value-based care. A panel titled Pharma and Tech Collaboration: A recipe for success? on the convergence of Technology and Health industries to improve patient outcomes, will be addressed by Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & VP of Healthcare, Microsoft, USA, Mr. Davidek Herron, Global Head of Digital, Roche Group, Switzerland, Mr. Ashwini Mathur, Head Clinical Technology and Innovation, Novartis, Ireland. This session will be followed by plenary address by Mr. Geoff Martha, CEO & Chairman, Board of Directors, Medtronic.

Addressing the MedTech industry – one that is well-positioned to drive the future of the health industry, which has witnessed major transformation in the past 2 years, a high-profile panel will deliberate on the global trends, challenges, opportunities and policies of impact to the industry. This panel will host Mr. Madan R Krishnan, VP & MD, Indian Sub-Continent (South Asia), Medtronic, Mr. Bhargav Kotadia, MD, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Mr. Wee Yao Ng, Director, Intercontinental Strategy, Edwards Lifesciences, Mr. Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) and Mr. Pavan Kumar Mocherla, MD India and South Asia, BD.

The highlight of BioAsia - Day 1 will be a fireside chat between Mr. K.T. Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, IT & MAUD and Mr. Bill Gates, Co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, around a range of themes including learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging healthcare trends, and predictions on future pandemics.



Day 2:

Growing at a 10-12% rate, the Indian pharma industry is expected to reach $65 bn by 2024, and $120-130 bn by 2030, making India one of the high growth pharma destinations. With India being the largest provider of generic drugs in the world, a panel titled Drug R&D – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow will focus on adopting global best practices to drive the vision to shift from ‘volume only’ to ‘Value + Volume’. The panelists include Dr. S Chandrashekhar, Secretary, Dept. of Science & Technology, Government of India, Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Group and Mr. Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Mr. N. Yuvaraj, Joint Secretary, Dept. of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, Mr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Cadila and Mr. Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

The keynote address by Mr. Alex Gorsky, Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson will focus on innovation in India and Asia, building resilient supply chains, and a free-wheeling chat session with Dr. Ajit Shetty (Former Chairman, Janssen Pharmaceutica & Chairman, International Advisory Board, BioAsia) and Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director (Life Sciences and Pharma, Govt. of Telangana & CEO, BioAsia).

A panel on post-pandemic regulations will cater to the challenges faced and changed adopted by the regulatory authorities to accommodate industry dynamics will be hosted by Dr. S. Eswara Reddy, Joint Drugs Controller (India), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Dr. Phil Nguyen, International Relations Specialist, US Food and Drug Administration.

This session will be followed by a special lightening talk addressed by Mr. Paul Polman, globally renowned Business Leader, Campaigner and Co-author of “Net Positive". With Sustainability emerging as a critical focus area for all industries globally, this important session will focus on the best practices to reduce carbon footprint, and overall environmental footprint.

One of the most anticipated panels in every BioAsia edition, the CEO Conclave will focus on high impact deliberations on building an innovation-led, resilient future to drive India as the Pharmacy of the World. The panelists include Mr. Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group, Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma, Mr. Pankaj Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Zydus Cadila and Mr. GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Mr. KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana “We are happy to witness Hyderabad host conversations that are global recovery oriented. The strong speaker line-up and their outlook for the healthcare industry, reflects an optimistic future for both, the global as well as the Indian medtech and pharma industries. As an important life sciences hub in the world, Hyderabad continues to play a catalytic role in bringing stakeholders together and enabling deliberations on topics of global relevance”.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Dept., Government of Telangana said, “Since the debut of BioAsia, we have witnessed the conference grow into a global phenomenon, attracting participation of leaders from the world’s biggest technology and healthcare influencers. Today, the 19th edition of BioAsia has already received over 27,000 registrations from around the world, to deliberate, network, learn and define the trajectory of the global healthcare in consilience with the need of the hour. We anticipate more registrations over the next two days”.