World Book And Copyright Day History, Importance, Quotes

World Book and Copyright Day 2022: Every year, World Book and Copyright Day is marked to honour and promote the joy of reading. On Saturday, April 23, 2022, the world will commemorate World Book and Copyright Day 2022.

The purpose of this day is to promote the benefits of reading, writing, translating, publishing, and copyrighting. World Book and Copyright Day is a day for bibliophiles to celebrate new books by reading them and sharing them. Every year, this day is commemorated, and it is the ideal occasion for bookworms.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization hosts the annual World Book and Copyright Day events (UNESCO).

Every year on April 23rd, World Book and Copyright Day 2022 will take place on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022. It is critical to keep the date in mind.

Everyone should be familiar with the history, significance, and theme of World Book and Copyright Day 2022.

World Book and Copyright Day 2022 History

Every year, UNESCO takes the initiative to organise World Book Day. The inaugural commemoration of the day took place on April 23, 1995.

UNESCO has designated April 23 as World Book and Copyright Day in honour of notable authors such as William Shakespeare, Miguel Cervantes, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

Because several well-known literary figures died on April 23, UNESCO declared April 23 to be World Book and Copyright Day in 2022.

Every year on World Book Day, a poster is created and distributed around the world. The poster features images that encourage and urge individuals to read books and comprehend literature.

World Book and Copyright Day 2022 Theme

The major goal of World Book and Copyright Day is to convey the joy of reading to as many people as possible. Every year, a different theme is chosen to commemorate World Book Day.

"Read, so you never feel low," is the theme for World Book and Copyright Day 2022.

The goal is to broaden the scope of reading and raise awareness of the value of literature. People should realise that reading is vital in our lives.

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, everyone should gather together to commemorate World Book and Copyright Day 2022.