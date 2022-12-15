Wonderla Hyderabad spreads Christmas cheer by announcing festivities & exciting offers

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, India's largest amusement park, will host a Christmas celebration at Wonderla Hyderabad from 24th December 2022 to 1st January 2023.

The week-long celebration will include attractions like Live Shows, seasonal sweets and treats, festive decorations, dazzling lights, processions, food fest, fun games, DJ, special performances and much more along with 45 rides, making Wonderla the best one-day destination for all age groups.

To further spread Christmas cheer, Wonderla has announced an early bird offer where tickets booked 5 days in advance will get 10% discount. Also, College students below the age of 22 years can avail a flat 20% discount on park tickets by showing their original college ID card. Guest visiting the park by TSRTC buses will get 15% off on park entry tickets on producing the bus tickets at the ticket counter.