Wonderla Holidays Celebrates Valentine's Week with Special Packages for Couples to make it memorable

Wonderla Holidays, India's largest amusement park chain, is spreading love and joy this Valentine's Day by offering special packages at its parks in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi. The Valentine's Week events, taking place from 10th to 14th February 2023, will provide couples with unforgettable unique experiences and memories to cherish.

Couples can experience love at 300 feet in the air by dining on the Sky Wheel or enjoy a buffet dinner by the Wave pool, both available at Wonderla Parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The Sky Wheel Dine experience for Rs 399 for a couple (inclusive of GST) is made available from 10th to 14th February and the delightful buffet dinner by the wave pool for Rs 849 for a couple (inclusive of GST) is available only on 14th February 2023. Both these packages are also available with park entry combo packages, offering Park Entry and Skywheel Dine, or Park Entry and Wave Pool Buffer Dinner, to make this Valentine's Day truly unforgettable and memorable.

Guests can take their Valentine's Day celebrations to the next level with a luxurious one-night stay at the Wonderla Resort in Bengaluru, including Fastrack access to the park, a romantic gala dinner, and a delicious breakfast for two, all for only Rs 8600 + GST.

In addition to this, those looking to plan ahead, Wonderla Kochi is offering a special advance booking offer from February 10th to 14th 2023 for just Rs 899 + GST. With these tickets, customers can visit parks from March 1st to 31st on weekdays, providing a fantastic opportunity to save while enjoying a fun-filled day at the park.

Show your love and appreciation for your special someone this Valentine's Day with Wonderla Holidays. Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through the online booking portal and create memories that will last a lifetime.