Women's Equality Day 2021: History, Significance, and Importance

Women's Equality Day 2021: Women's Equality Day 2021 is observed on the anniversary of the United States Constitution's 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Women have been oppressed in many fields for centuries, and they are still not considered equal to men in some parts of the world. They are not permitted to complete their education to stand on their own like their brothers or spouses.

As a result, on August 26th, Women's Equality Day is commemorated in support of equal rights and opportunities for all women, regardless of gender. It is commemorated to mark the anniversary of the United States Constitution's 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

The day is commemorated all around the world to raise awareness about women's equality. On this day, people hold activities, talk, debate, and write about the topic of providing women with equal chances to flourish.

Women's Equality Day: Significance

The day honours the progress of women's equality in the socio-economic system. It affirms women's standing in society as well as the world's growth as a result of women's respect and opportunities gained by them. Many organisations, libraries, businesses, non-governmental organisations, women's welfare groups, and other institutions commemorate the day by hosting activities and programmes that honour women's progress toward equality. Women's Equality Day celebrates women's ongoing efforts to attain full equality.

Women's Equality Day: History

Bella Abzug, a New York congresswoman, presented a resolution declaring August 26 as Women's Equality Day.

Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26 in the United States to honour the passage of Amendment 19 to the United States Constitution in 1920, which banned states and the federal government from denying residents of the United States the right to vote based on their gender.

The proclamation to extend constitutional voting rights to American women was signed by Bainbridge Colby in 1920. On August 26, 1970, a countrywide Women's Strike for Equality took place, followed by a struggle over the Equal Rights Amendment in 1971 and 1973. The walkout began with three aims in mind: free abortion on demand, equal pay for equal labour, and free daycare. Political rights and social equality were promoted as second-wave feminist ideals. The commemoration of Women's Equality Day began in 1971. It was established by Congress in 1973 and is currently declared yearly by the President of the United States.