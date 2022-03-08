Women's Day: Self Made Star, Dia Mirza

It is hard to define Dia Mirza's multi-faceted life in simplistic sentences. A self-made success story, Dia went on from being a teen beauty queen to a celebrated actor, producer, a UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador and an advocate of Sustainable Development Goals. She started modelling at 16, won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000 and made her acting debut with the film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' in 2001. Apart from nurturing her film career with mindful choices, Dia has also put her energy into environmental causes and emerged as one of the most respected voices against climate change. She routinely uses her platform to advocate for the protection of wildlife, a greener, more sustainable lifestyle and a conscious way of consuming. In her personal life too, she has quietly demolished many stereotypes and always followed her own inner compass.

She says, "Much has been made about the priest at my wedding who happened to be a woman, or how simple the ceremony was and the way I have protected my personal life but this is how I have always been. Yes, I am a public personality but I don't believe in living for the limelight. My work and my life occupy two different zones and intersect only when I am highlighting a cause by showing how invested I am in it, personally."

Whether it is donating Rs 40 lakh, on her 40th birthday to the families of frontline forest warriors whose lives were claimed by COVID-19 , or investing in sustainable businesses like Indian wooden toy brand Shumee and Beco, an eco-friendly, home, kitchen and personal care brand, she has always walked her talk.

She says, "My work for the environment is an investment in my son's future on this planet. As a mother, I must do all that I can to spread awareness about how every little action of ours has a positive or a negative repercussion on the planet. Beyond the fame, and the frenetic pace of the business I am in, I relate to the world not as a celebrity but a human-being and a responsible earth citizen."

It is this conviction that has led many brands to associate with her and the latest is Lotus Organics which has chosen Dia as its Brand Ambassador.

Says Dia, "As a mother, I have grown even more sensitive to the role I must play in the real world to make a difference and I will continue to find ways in which I can make a positive impact. I have never done anything to make a statement or to set an example. I have always listened to my inner voice and done what comes naturally to me. This Women's Day, I hope, more women will dare to walk the paths that resonate most with them. It is not always an easy journey but at some point, you will feel at home in your skin because you chose to live a life of agency and integrity and reached the destinations that were meant for you."