Women's Day 2022: What Women Should Eat For Healthy Life

International Women’s Day: Our food supplies nourishment, which is a vital requirement for our bodies. We need proper nutrition throughout our lives to be healthy, perform efficiently, and achieve our life objectives. Good health is a lifelong process, not a one-time event. Women are unique, as are our needs, and while men and women both require the same fundamental nutrients to develop and sustain good health, women have unique health requirements. Our bodies change throughout time, from childhood to puberty to motherhood and menopause, and so do our dietary needs.

There are a few standout nutrients that are important for women's health; I'm going to focus on four of them because they are a constant need throughout our lives and thus need to be prioritised.

Let's start with the basics:

Nutritional Requirement - Women's Day 2022

CALORIES: Women, as compared to men of the same height, activity level, and age, require fewer calories. This is since women have a higher fat ratio in their bodies than men, who have more muscular mass. As a result, women have a lower basal metabolic rate (BMR) than men. A well-balanced diet that includes carbs, proteins, fat, vegetables, fruits, and dairy is a healthy way to get the necessary calories for optimal health. Because of these metabolic changes, women have a harder time losing weight.

Pregnancy adds fat to the body, and with a young infant, a mother's exercise and sleep routines are frequently disrupted, making weight loss post-pregnancy difficult. Breast-feeding aids weight loss after pregnancy and should be continued. Menopause increases the risk of non-communicable illnesses later in life by adding inches and fat to the belly. Making exercise, including cardio and strength training, a part of your everyday life for the rest of your life is the best method to overcome these obstacles.

IRON: This mineral is essential for women throughout their lives. Childhood is a period of rapid development. Iron is necessary for healthy development and increased blood volume. During puberty, iron is required at sufficient levels to replace the monthly blood loss. Iron is an essential vitamin for expectant mothers. After pregnancy, the blood volume increases to help foetal development and blood loss during birth, increasing the iron need. Women who eat a nutritionally deficient diet may develop anaemia during menopause.

Sources: Vegetables with green leaves Amaranth, Bengal gram leaves, cauliflower greens, and radish leaves all have 18–40 mg of iron per 100 grammes. Fortified salt, organ meats, salmon, and other foods are also good sources. The absorption of iron is improved when vitamin C-rich foods are consumed with iron-rich foods.

Folic acid (FOLATE): Vitamin B9 is required for the production of DNA and RNA, which helps the body through periods of rapid development such as puberty. It is required for the formation and function of red blood cells, and its absence causes anaemia. Folic acid is an essential nutrient for preventing congenital abnormalities and low birth weight in the foetus. Folic acid deficiency stimulates the formation of homocysteine, an amino acid associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

Sources: Green leafy vegetables (120 mg/100gm): amaranth, ambat chukka, mint, and spinach; pulses (120 mg/100gm): Bengal gramme, black gramme, green gramme, and red gramme; Oilseeds (120 mg/100gm): Gingelly and soybean.

CALCIUM: Adequate calcium ensures healthy bone and tooth development during childhood when growth is at its peak. Pregnant women require calcium for both their health and the development of their baby's bone structure. Calcium also aids in the prevention of preeclampsia during pregnancy. Calcium is crucial throughout a woman's life since she loses bone mass after the age of 30 and throughout menopause. Calcium is also necessary for neuronal function and the health of muscles, especially the heart muscle.

Sources: Cereals and legumes, ragi, Bengal gram (whole), horse gram (whole), rajma, and soybean (60-102 mg/serving). Green leafy vegetables, amaranth, cauliflower greens, curry leaves, knol-khol leaves (500-800 mg/100 gms), agathi (1130 mg/100 gms), colocasia leaves (1540 mg/100 gms).

Nuts and oilseeds such as coconut, almond, mustard seeds, and sunflower seeds are high in total and saturated fats, hence they should be taken in moderation. 320-650 mg/100 gm are found in fish such as Bacha, Katla, Mrigal, Pran, and Rohu. Calcium is best obtained through milk and milk products since it is the most bioavailable calcium. Cheese, khoa, skimmed milk powder, and whole-milk powder have roughly 790–1370 mg/100 gms, whereas milk has 120–210 mg/100 ml.

While these are particularly important in a woman's life, they will only be beneficial as part of a well-balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Sleep, exercise, and hydration are all essential for good health. So get started on living a balanced lifestyle now and stay healthy, since a healthy woman equals a healthy family and a strong country.