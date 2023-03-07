Women Entrepreneurs Who Are Leading IT Field 

According to the latest reports by the Ministry of Statistics, India has about 13.76% of women entrepreneurs, which is lower than the average figures in developing as well as developed countries. The numbers appear to be even more dwindling if we talk about sectors in specific, for example the IT sector, of which India is believed to be a hub. Having said the same, there are a few women in the IT sector that have stood out and proved their mettle as leaders. As we celebrate Women's Day, let’s celebrate some women founders who have established innovative businesses in the IT domain.

Karunya Sampath, Co-founder and CEO, Payoda Technologies

The company has been operational since 2005 and offers software solutions to various enterprises, and helps them steer ahead in a world that is rapidly moving towards digitalization. The services of Payoda are available to clients across Europe, North America and Asia. Karunya who has helmed the business with her able leadership has a Master’s degree in Computer Software Engineering from the PSG College of Technology. This has enabled her to use her knowledge in tech in Operations Management, Sales Management, Organizational Development, as well as Business Strategy. Apart from this, her strong business acumen is hailed by industry insiders.

Yogita Tulsiani, Co-founder and Director, iXceed Solutions

Armed with a Master in Business Administration from ISB, Hyderabad, this versatile entrepreneur has her business spread across UK, Europe, USA and APAC. She has a long standing experience in Financial services, Telecom, retail and IT at leading companies like Genpact Headstrong and HP. When she started iXceed Solutions, she proved her mettle by initiating innovative growth patterns. She is the recipient of The Leaders Globe Award in 2020 and The Black Swan Award for Women in Empowerment by Asia One in 2020. Her IT company is definitely going places under her able leadership.

Mona Singh, Co-founder, India Accelerator

Mona has over 13 years of diverse experience with MNCs such as GrapeCity and United Health Corp. Prior to joining IA, Mona co-founded the recommendation-based gifting website Wish AMitr. She is a Partner at India Accelerator who specializes in seed-stage investments and closely collaborates with entrepreneurs to create game-changing businesses that enhance the way people interact, live, and work. She brings the assets of huge corporations to start-ups with her expertise in technology at the core to ensure a well-rounded perspective on effective business models, brand building, and consumer trends.

Upasana Taku, Co-Founder of Mobikwik

MobiKwik, the largest independent mobile payments network in India, was established in April 2009 by Upasana Taku and Bipin Preet Singh. It connects over 30 million customers with 75,000 businesses and enables you to shop at stores, pay bills, recharge, send money, and accept payments with just one tap. Upasana is a Stanford University alumnus with more than ten years of expertise in the fintech industry. Numerous people have found encouragement in her entrepreneurial career. She has received the Associated Chambers of Business and Industry of India's "Best Women Entrepreneur Award" for 2017. (ASSOCHAM). The co-founder, who is the first woman to lead a payments business in India, is currently focusing on the direction the country's fintech market should take.

