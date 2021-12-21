Winter Destinations: 5 Best Snow Places in India for Couples

New Delhi: Who doesn't like it when it snows? If you, too, are looking forward to that beautiful "white winter" holiday, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of some of the top sites in India where you and your spouse may enjoy a fresh snowfall and make the most of the winter season. Take a look at these.

1. Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir)

Gulmarg, located in the Pir Panjal Range of the Western Himalayas, is incredibly stunning in the winter. It's one of the best sites in India to see snowfall, with temperatures dipping to -8 degrees Celsius in December. This year's winter has already brought happiness to the valley, as travellers from all across the nation flock here to see the snow-capped peaks. Skiing is available here, as well as a wonderful winter festival in the valley.

2. Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh)

If you're looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other this winter, travel to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, for one of the most breathtaking snowfall experiences. For the uninitiated, Tawang is home to one of the world's largest Buddhist monasteries. Tawang's majestic Nuranang falls, tranquil Madhuri Lake, and the Sela Pass are among the greatest spots to explore in Tawang now that it has begun to snow.

3. Manali (Himachal Pradesh)

Manali is one of India's most popular tourist spots. During the winter, visitors flock to this hill station to see it completely blanketed with snow. With chilly winds, light showers, and heavy snowfall, the snowcapped mountains and pine trees appear nothing short of stunning. You can even stay in an igloo here and make the most of your time in this hillside retreat.

4. Yumthang (Sikkim)

Have you ever been to this breathtaking location? If you haven't already, make a note of it on your trip wish list. Snowfall is virtually constant in Yumthang, Sikkim, throughout the year. Yumthang is known as the "Valley of Flowers" because it is home to the Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary. 24 types of rhododendron, Sikkim's state flower, may be found in this sanctuary. Yumthang is known for its frozen lakes, hot springs, grazing yaks, and rolling meadows surrounded by Himalayan mountains. What more could you want? (Don't forget to bring some additional layers!)

5. Auli (Uttarakhand)

Auli in Uttarakhand, one of the greatest destinations for skiing, is an ideal trip destination for adventure seekers. The spectacular peaks of Nanda Devi, Neelkanth, and Mana Parbat, as well as skiing in Auli's pristine snow, will make your vacation a perfect "paisa-vasool."